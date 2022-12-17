 Skip to content

Motordoom Playtest update for 17 December 2022

Motördoom Alpha Demo Patch 01

Share · View all patches · Build 10168233 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:

  • Changed the amount of points you need to level up for every difficulty setting.
  • Changed the amount of health the player has for every difficulty setting.

Thanks for playing. Try out the "Easy" difficulty first!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2248371
  • Loading history…
