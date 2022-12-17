 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

GunsBox VR update for 17 December 2022

Patch v.1.6.2 is available!

Share · View all patches · Build 10167992 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi all! We have released an update that includes fixes for some annoying bugs.

  • Fixed a bug with canceling the insertion of a magazine into a weapon
  • Fixed a bug with the possibility to charge the magazine when it is in a weapon
  • Fixed bug with impossibility to re-handle Saiga 9 or Saiga 12
  • Fixed incorrect colliders for stocks
  • Fixed footstep sounds on stairs
  • Added footsteps on metall surfaces
  • Designed and implemented new Colt 1911 and MP5 sounds
  • Added the ability to customize position UI-ammunition
  • Added some missing localization
  • Improved performance

Have a good weekend! :)

Changed files in this update

Хранилище GunsBox VR Depot 1751271
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link