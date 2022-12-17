Patch v.1.6.2 is available!

Hi all! We have released an update that includes fixes for some annoying bugs.
- Fixed a bug with canceling the insertion of a magazine into a weapon
- Fixed a bug with the possibility to charge the magazine when it is in a weapon
- Fixed bug with impossibility to re-handle Saiga 9 or Saiga 12
- Fixed incorrect colliders for stocks
- Fixed footstep sounds on stairs
- Added footsteps on metall surfaces
- Designed and implemented new Colt 1911 and MP5 sounds
- Added the ability to customize position UI-ammunition
- Added some missing localization
- Improved performance
Have a good weekend! :)
Changed files in this update