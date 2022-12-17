 Skip to content

Stardeus update for 17 December 2022

Build notes: v0.6.143 (2022.12.16)

Share · View all patches · Build 10167889 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I'll start calling these posts "Build notes", since "Patch" implies that something was wrong, while these are regular daily builds.

v0.6.143 (2022.12.16)

  • [Feature] Generate starting ship loot dynamically
  • [Feature] Improve procedural ship destruction phase
  • [Balance] Tractor Beam research will now be Tier 4 (was 3)
  • [UI/UX] When multiple objects are on top of each other in Starmap, hovering the context menu entry for the object will bring it forward
  • [Tech] Make "translations reload" console command functional again
  • [Bug] Fix grounded robot could be spawned on the outer edge of the ship thus unable to go anywhere

