Build notes: v0.6.143 (2022.12.16)

I'll start calling these posts "Build notes", since "Patch" implies that something was wrong, while these are regular daily builds.
v0.6.143 (2022.12.16)
- [Feature] Generate starting ship loot dynamically
- [Feature] Improve procedural ship destruction phase
- [Balance] Tractor Beam research will now be Tier 4 (was 3)
- [UI/UX] When multiple objects are on top of each other in Starmap, hovering the context menu entry for the object will bring it forward
- [Tech] Make "translations reload" console command functional again
- [Bug] Fix grounded robot could be spawned on the outer edge of the ship thus unable to go anywhere
