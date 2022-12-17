 Skip to content

The Chicken Game update for 17 December 2022

MacOS Launch Fix

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

It was brought to my attention that the initial launch build of the MacOS version of the game was broken and did not display text correctly. This issue has hopefully been resolved

