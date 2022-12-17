It was brought to my attention that the initial launch build of the MacOS version of the game was broken and did not display text correctly. This issue has hopefully been resolved
The Chicken Game update for 17 December 2022
MacOS Launch Fix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
