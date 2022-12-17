v0.8.13 Patch Notes

Happy weekend and happy holidays! Here's the patch notes for v0.8.13!
New Content/Content Changes
- [New Uncommon Orb] Kobanorb: Adds coins to pegs that it hits, can't interact with pegs that already contain coins.
- [New Uncommon Orb] Swashbucklorb: Gains damage for each coin collected when hitting pegs. (There is still some placeholder art for the Swashbucklorb, it will be updated in the next patch).
- [New Boss Relic] Wand of Skulltimate Greed: Battles start with twice as many coins but all prices are twice as expensive.
- [New Boss Relic] Defresh Potion: Pegboards contain -1 Refresh Peg but all orbs get Morbid (the morbidorb effect, gain damage while passing through already popped pegs).
- Reorbanizer's effect has been limited to 10x per shot to prevent softlocking with Duplication Potion
- Gold per peg has been limited to 9, for balance reasons and to help with display issues.
- Damage per peg has been limited to 999 to help with display issues. Damage per peg now also displays more nicely for 3-digit values.
- Restorb Lvl 3's healing has been reduced to smooth out its upgrade curve. Its Max HP grant remains unchanged.
- Prediction system has been refactored and optimized, which should help reduce lag spikes and make moving pegboards run more smoothly.
- Shop Controller navigation has been improved, especially with unaffordable items.
- Gamblin's Idle animation has been updated to flip a little chip (who doesn't love flipping a little chip?)
Bugfixes
- Speedup no longer has to be toggled twice to re-enable between runs.
- Can no longer speedup the game while paused.
- Unlocking bonus chests now properly deactivates your navigation orb, ensuring you won't navigate away before the chest is opened.
- Issues with enemies potentially getting stuck at 0 health, and brick slimes getting stuck in midair should be reduced (and hopefully eliminated, fingers crossed!)
- Buffed Pegs now display properly when they have coins added to them.
- Pegs with coins added to them no longer disappear during navigation.
- Hitting Enter or Space while viewing the map should no longer blindly fire your orb.
- Necorbmancer now properly revives slime-only pegs.
- Mini Demon Wall pegboard's bombs no longer visually appear out of bounds.
- Pegs with 2+ coins no longer block firing when clicked on.
- Brick Peg Crits + Duplication potion now work as expected.
- Font changes for Japanese that should make things more readable, especially when the text includes icons.
- Mines Scenarios now have their cave ceiling visible.
