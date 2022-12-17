 Skip to content

Peglin update for 17 December 2022

v0.8.13 Patch Notes

Happy weekend and happy holidays! Here's the patch notes for v0.8.13!

New Content/Content Changes

  • [New Uncommon Orb] Kobanorb: Adds coins to pegs that it hits, can't interact with pegs that already contain coins.
  • [New Uncommon Orb] Swashbucklorb: Gains damage for each coin collected when hitting pegs. (There is still some placeholder art for the Swashbucklorb, it will be updated in the next patch).
  • [New Boss Relic] Wand of Skulltimate Greed: Battles start with twice as many coins but all prices are twice as expensive.
  • [New Boss Relic] Defresh Potion: Pegboards contain -1 Refresh Peg but all orbs get Morbid (the morbidorb effect, gain damage while passing through already popped pegs).
  • Reorbanizer's effect has been limited to 10x per shot to prevent softlocking with Duplication Potion
  • Gold per peg has been limited to 9, for balance reasons and to help with display issues.
  • Damage per peg has been limited to 999 to help with display issues. Damage per peg now also displays more nicely for 3-digit values.
  • Restorb Lvl 3's healing has been reduced to smooth out its upgrade curve. Its Max HP grant remains unchanged.
  • Prediction system has been refactored and optimized, which should help reduce lag spikes and make moving pegboards run more smoothly.
  • Shop Controller navigation has been improved, especially with unaffordable items.
  • Gamblin's Idle animation has been updated to flip a little chip (who doesn't love flipping a little chip?)

Bugfixes

  • Speedup no longer has to be toggled twice to re-enable between runs.
  • Can no longer speedup the game while paused.
  • Unlocking bonus chests now properly deactivates your navigation orb, ensuring you won't navigate away before the chest is opened.
  • Issues with enemies potentially getting stuck at 0 health, and brick slimes getting stuck in midair should be reduced (and hopefully eliminated, fingers crossed!)
  • Buffed Pegs now display properly when they have coins added to them.
  • Pegs with coins added to them no longer disappear during navigation.
  • Hitting Enter or Space while viewing the map should no longer blindly fire your orb.
  • Necorbmancer now properly revives slime-only pegs.
  • Mini Demon Wall pegboard's bombs no longer visually appear out of bounds.
  • Pegs with 2+ coins no longer block firing when clicked on.
  • Brick Peg Crits + Duplication potion now work as expected.
  • Font changes for Japanese that should make things more readable, especially when the text includes icons.
  • Mines Scenarios now have their cave ceiling visible.

