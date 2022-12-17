 Skip to content

Isles of Etherion update for 17 December 2022

Hotfix V0.4.4.3.1 is now live!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Mining pick should work again
Putting points into mana cost will lower the cost instead of raise it
Monster difficulty raised a small amount

Changed files in this update

Wild Mage - Phantom Twilight Content Depot 771771
