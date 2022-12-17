 Skip to content

Fangs update for 17 December 2022

Patch 1.2.2

Patch 1.2.2

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug where you could damage players in spawn area
  • Fixed a bug where after Surrendering players sometimes got stuck
  • Fixed a bug where Wylde Spitshine stacked Lifesteal infinitely
  • Added FPS caps to improve performance
  • Improve performance for Embersong and Stormheart

