- Fixed a bug where you could damage players in spawn area
- Fixed a bug where after Surrendering players sometimes got stuck
- Fixed a bug where Wylde Spitshine stacked Lifesteal infinitely
- Added FPS caps to improve performance
- Improve performance for Embersong and Stormheart
Fangs update for 17 December 2022
Patch 1.2.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
