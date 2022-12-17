20221217 update2

 Skip to content

MineSweeper Tetris update for 17 December 2022

Build 10167570 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Changed the font size of the leaderboard, now the leaderboard page can accommodate more rankings
  2. The setting configuration will now be saved in the registry, and some settings will be preserved when the game is opened for the second time

Depot 2204231
