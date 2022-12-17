- Added descriptions for each weapon type on the game settings screen. (*only for widescreen)
- Changed the initial position of the cursor on the level up screen to the position of your weapon type.
- Supported to be able to set the movement speed of your craft on the control settings screen separately with the left stick and D-Pad.
- Added Tutorial 5
- Added graphics settings screen so that visual effects can be turned ON/OFF individually.
- Adjusted the color of some enemies and enemy bullets
Bullet Hell Monday update for 17 December 2022
Ver.1.1.0
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update