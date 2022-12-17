 Skip to content

Bullet Hell Monday update for 17 December 2022

Ver.1.1.0

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added descriptions for each weapon type on the game settings screen. (*only for widescreen)
  • Changed the initial position of the cursor on the level up screen to the position of your weapon type.
  • Supported to be able to set the movement speed of your craft on the control settings screen separately with the left stick and D-Pad.
  • Added Tutorial 5
  • Added graphics settings screen so that visual effects can be turned ON/OFF individually.
  • Adjusted the color of some enemies and enemy bullets

