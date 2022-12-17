 Skip to content

Learn Japanese RPG: Hiragana Forbidden Speech update for 17 December 2022

Small Update - Skipping Boss Battles

Share · View all patches · Build 10167461 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

You can skip non-random/boss battles any time now by flipping the enemy Encounter Rate to the lowest setting using the Q or Z keys. Formerly, this setting just impacted the frequency of random battles.

Happy learning!

Lun

