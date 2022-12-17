 Skip to content

AI Roguelite update for 17 December 2022

Another UI Overhaul

Share · View all patches · Build 10167401

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Non-blocking "consulting the AI": Replaced "consulting the AI" with a brain animation which does not prevent you from taking non-AI actions such as viewing your inventory.
  • Edit story overhaul: You can now edit any turn that's being prompted (currently, only the last 2 turns are considered. This will most likely be a player-configurable setting in the future).
  • Fixed some lag issues
  • Added "all" ability tab which is default
  • Fixed/balanced using the conversation window during combat (enemy gets a turn afterward)
  • Fixed new location prompt to not cover up log text
  • Implemented scrolling text animation to more easily see what text is new.
  • Replaced "AI decided that" with an AI icon.
  • Increased wombo time out for times where wombo is extremely slow
  • Added kobold API key for free cloud gen (this is a completely optional field for the kobold horde priority/karma system)
  • Allows instant running away from enemies (take damage without consulting AI) unless in Insane mode

