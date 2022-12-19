 Skip to content

Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® II | Warzone™ 2.0 update for 19 December 2022

Update: Monday, December 19th

Build 10167243 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

BUG FIXES

  • Fixed an issue where players were able to save Blueprints from Private Matches and Showcase.
  • Fixed an issue that could affect Basilisk bullet spread when ADS.
  • Fixed an issue with Gaz Operator skin (Grass Ops) not appearing as purchased once unlocked.
  • Fixed an issue that caused lingering smoke to disappear while in ADS during active S.A.E..
  • Fixed an issue which prevented Players from selecting a Blueprint after leaving a match early.
  • Fixed an issue that caused Steam friends to appear as their SteamID64 rather than their intended nickname.
  • Fixed an issue preventing Players from selecting the correct number of Battle Pass Tokens to purchase.

WARZONE 2.0

GAMEPLAY

Buy Station
  • Reduced the cost of Primary Loadout Weapons to $2500, down from $5000

BUG FIXES

Battle Royale
  • Fixed an issue that caused the Champion’s Quest element negative effects to remain on screen after dropping them outside of playable boundaries.

DMZ

  • Fixed an issue that prevented Players from unequipping an insured Weapon if their Contraband inventory was full.

RECENTLY IMPLEMENTED

Below we’ve included a list of items that were recently addressed and communicated via Trello and Twitter.

Gameplay
  • The chance to encounter multiple circles in Battle Royale has been reduced to 15%, down from 33%.
  • The Heavy Chopper has been disabled in Battle Royale while we investigate options to balance this vehicle for late game.
  • Doubled the average number of Buy Stations per Battle Royale match.
  • The Loadout Drop public event in Battle Royale will occur during the 2nd circle, one circle earlier than before.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue that caused Players to unintentionally lose a small amount of cash when equipping a Loadout.
  • Fixed an issue that resulted in base AI Combatant difficulty being increased across DMZ that was only intended for a specific area.

