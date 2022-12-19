Update: Monday, December 19th

BUG FIXES
- Fixed an issue where players were able to save Blueprints from Private Matches and Showcase.
- Fixed an issue that could affect Basilisk bullet spread when ADS.
- Fixed an issue with Gaz Operator skin (Grass Ops) not appearing as purchased once unlocked.
- Fixed an issue that caused lingering smoke to disappear while in ADS during active S.A.E..
- Fixed an issue which prevented Players from selecting a Blueprint after leaving a match early.
- Fixed an issue that caused Steam friends to appear as their SteamID64 rather than their intended nickname.
- Fixed an issue preventing Players from selecting the correct number of Battle Pass Tokens to purchase.
WARZONE 2.0
GAMEPLAY
Buy Station
- Reduced the cost of Primary Loadout Weapons to $2500, down from $5000
BUG FIXES
Battle Royale
- Fixed an issue that caused the Champion’s Quest element negative effects to remain on screen after dropping them outside of playable boundaries.
DMZ
- Fixed an issue that prevented Players from unequipping an insured Weapon if their Contraband inventory was full.
RECENTLY IMPLEMENTED
Below we’ve included a list of items that were recently addressed and communicated via Trello and Twitter.
Gameplay
- The chance to encounter multiple circles in Battle Royale has been reduced to 15%, down from 33%.
- The Heavy Chopper has been disabled in Battle Royale while we investigate options to balance this vehicle for late game.
- Doubled the average number of Buy Stations per Battle Royale match.
- The Loadout Drop public event in Battle Royale will occur during the 2nd circle, one circle earlier than before.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue that caused Players to unintentionally lose a small amount of cash when equipping a Loadout.
- Fixed an issue that resulted in base AI Combatant difficulty being increased across DMZ that was only intended for a specific area.
