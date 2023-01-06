Windows Mixed Reality for SteamVR Updated - 1.3.68

We have just promoted a version a Windows Mixed Reality for SteamVR from Beta to general availability, this update addresses feedback provided by the community:

Resolved a memory leak that would progressively fill video memory and cause crashes

Improved video memory management for applications that allocate memory beyond their allowed budget

Reduced video memory footprint for applications submitting very large images (eg: double-wide) or incorrectly using a different resolution for each eye

Fixed crashes with certain OpenXR applications used through SteamVR (eg: Hubris)

Fixed crashes when using the "Optimize rendering and improve GPU memory usage" option

Fixed conditions where the transitions screen between applications would flicker

We have conducted testing with several games: Automobilista 2, Alien Isolation (MotherVR), Bonelab, Digital Combat Simulator, Skyrim VR, Project Cars 2, VR Chat, Half-Life: Alyx, No Man's Sky, Hubris, Blade & Sorcery, Deo VR, The Brookhaven Experiment, Ragnarok... and for all of these games we compared frame rates, frame times and memory usage with the Last-Known Good (LKG) version, and this new version performed equally or better in all of our testing.

Happy new year!