Windows Mixed Reality for SteamVR Updated - 1.3.68

We have just promoted a version a Windows Mixed Reality for SteamVR from Beta to general availability, this update addresses feedback provided by the community:
- Resolved a memory leak that would progressively fill video memory and cause crashes
- Improved video memory management for applications that allocate memory beyond their allowed budget
- Reduced video memory footprint for applications submitting very large images (eg: double-wide) or incorrectly using a different resolution for each eye
- Fixed crashes with certain OpenXR applications used through SteamVR (eg: Hubris)
- Fixed crashes when using the "Optimize rendering and improve GPU memory usage" option
- Fixed conditions where the transitions screen between applications would flicker
We have conducted testing with several games: Automobilista 2, Alien Isolation (MotherVR), Bonelab, Digital Combat Simulator, Skyrim VR, Project Cars 2, VR Chat, Half-Life: Alyx, No Man's Sky, Hubris, Blade & Sorcery, Deo VR, The Brookhaven Experiment, Ragnarok... and for all of these games we compared frame rates, frame times and memory usage with the Last-Known Good (LKG) version, and this new version performed equally or better in all of our testing.
Happy new year!
Changed files in this update