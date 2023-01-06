 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Windows Mixed Reality for SteamVR update for 6 January 2023

Windows Mixed Reality for SteamVR Updated - 1.3.68

Share · View all patches · Build 10167212 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We have just promoted a version a Windows Mixed Reality for SteamVR from Beta to general availability, this update addresses feedback provided by the community:

  • Resolved a memory leak that would progressively fill video memory and cause crashes
  • Improved video memory management for applications that allocate memory beyond their allowed budget
  • Reduced video memory footprint for applications submitting very large images (eg: double-wide) or incorrectly using a different resolution for each eye
  • Fixed crashes with certain OpenXR applications used through SteamVR (eg: Hubris)
  • Fixed crashes when using the "Optimize rendering and improve GPU memory usage" option
  • Fixed conditions where the transitions screen between applications would flicker

We have conducted testing with several games: Automobilista 2, Alien Isolation (MotherVR), Bonelab, Digital Combat Simulator, Skyrim VR, Project Cars 2, VR Chat, Half-Life: Alyx, No Man's Sky, Hubris, Blade & Sorcery, Deo VR, The Brookhaven Experiment, Ragnarok... and for all of these games we compared frame rates, frame times and memory usage with the Last-Known Good (LKG) version, and this new version performed equally or better in all of our testing.

Happy new year!

Changed files in this update

Windows Mixed Reality SteamVR Bridge Content Depot 719951
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link