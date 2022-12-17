Patch v1.0.8b Released

1.0.9b - Released 16 December 2022
BUGS FIXED in LOST RIVER:
- Game stalls on black screen when moving from Establish Territory to Find a Den.
- On low graphics quality settings, some large rocks are white.
- Two dog dens in the house near downtown.
