WolfQuest: Anniversary Edition update for 17 December 2022

Patch v1.0.8b Released

1.0.9b - Released 16 December 2022

BUGS FIXED in LOST RIVER:
  • Game stalls on black screen when moving from Establish Territory to Find a Den.
  • On low graphics quality settings, some large rocks are white.
  • Two dog dens in the house near downtown.

