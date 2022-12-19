Jurassic World Evolution 2 - Update 1.6.3 available now

Hello Park Managers!
Update 1.6.3 is now available for the Steam version of Jurassic World Evolution 2 only. Please see the changes below:
- Fixed being unable to synthesise within the Hatchery on the Steam Deck version of the game
