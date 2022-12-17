Military Conflict: Vietnam Update Released

An update to Military Conflict: Vietnam has been released. The update will be applied automatically when you restart Military Conflict: Vietnam. The major changes include:
[Game]
- Removed player limit on Assault class
- Fixed maps that don't support certain gamemodes appearing in the end of match voting screen
- Fixed being able to join servers with full player slots
- Fixed server crash when player slots were full
- Fixed doors going sentient when set on fire
[Server]
- Fixed some vote options could not be activated
- 75% of people needs to vote to succeed instead of 100%
- Fixed bug when wrong map was selected in end of match screen when someone voted for - Random, but did not win the vote
- Fixed issue in conquest when tickets could drain shortly after warmup end
[Client]
- Fixed incorrect playercount sorting in server browser
- Possibly fixed issue when opening scoreboard crashes the game
- Disabled texture streaming by default until the crashes on certain GPUs are resolved
- Fixed map-placed ammoboxes/healthboxes showing a marker on the HUD
- Fixed Quit button on end of match screen quitting the game instead of disconnecting
[Misc]
- Adjusted chat size to prevent cutting off letters
- Adjusted voice icon position
