 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Military Conflict: Vietnam update for 17 December 2022

Military Conflict: Vietnam Update Released

Share · View all patches · Build 10166796 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

An update to Military Conflict: Vietnam has been released. The update will be applied automatically when you restart Military Conflict: Vietnam. The major changes include:

[Game]

  • Removed player limit on Assault class
  • Fixed maps that don't support certain gamemodes appearing in the end of match voting screen
  • Fixed being able to join servers with full player slots
  • Fixed server crash when player slots were full
  • Fixed doors going sentient when set on fire

[Server]

  • Fixed some vote options could not be activated
  • 75% of people needs to vote to succeed instead of 100%
  • Fixed bug when wrong map was selected in end of match screen when someone voted for - Random, but did not win the vote
  • Fixed issue in conquest when tickets could drain shortly after warmup end

[Client]

  • Fixed incorrect playercount sorting in server browser
  • Possibly fixed issue when opening scoreboard crashes the game
  • Disabled texture streaming by default until the crashes on certain GPUs are resolved
  • Fixed map-placed ammoboxes/healthboxes showing a marker on the HUD
  • Fixed Quit button on end of match screen quitting the game instead of disconnecting

[Misc]

  • Adjusted chat size to prevent cutting off letters
  • Adjusted voice icon position

Changed files in this update

Military Conflict: Vietnam Beta Depot Depot 1012112
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link