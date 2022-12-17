- Fixed multiplayer reconnection
- Fixed incorrect buttons reference
- Fixed vehicle losing speed after landing when jumping on lifts
- Added missing translation on the multiplayer system
- Added message advice when leaving multiplayer by disconnection
- Fixed the multiplayer error that causes an error when trying to play with 6 players
- Fixed camera swap to not show wrong areas
- Added automatically leave multiplayer after server restart
- Fixed tip translations for the Russian language
- Fixed drone height was moving buried on the floor
OverShoot Battle Race update for 17 December 2022
Update Notes for v1.0.132 version
Patchnotes via Steam Community
