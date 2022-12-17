 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

OverShoot Battle Race update for 17 December 2022

Update Notes for v1.0.132 version

Share · View all patches · Build 10166723 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed multiplayer reconnection
  • Fixed incorrect buttons reference
  • Fixed vehicle losing speed after landing when jumping on lifts
  • Added missing translation on the multiplayer system
  • Added message advice when leaving multiplayer by disconnection
  • Fixed the multiplayer error that causes an error when trying to play with 6 players
  • Fixed camera swap to not show wrong areas
  • Added automatically leave multiplayer after server restart
  • Fixed tip translations for the Russian language
  • Fixed drone height was moving buried on the floor

Changed files in this update

OverShoot Racing Content Depot 1318281
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link