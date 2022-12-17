 Skip to content

Cosmoteer: Starship Architect & Commander update for 17 December 2022

Update 0.20.29 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 10166717 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

More bug fixes and quality-of-life improvements this week:

  • Added 125%, 175%, 250%, and 300% U.I. scale options (in addition to the existing 100%, 150%, and 200% options). Note that scales above 200% may cause the U.I. to look a bit blurry.
  • Added a "Restore Zoom When Exiting Editors" setting that, if disabled, will prevent the camera zoom level from being restored when exiting the Ship Editor, Paint Editor, Crew Management, or Resource Management screens.
  • On Steam Deck, the virtual keyboard will no longer automatically appear when saving the game or changing a ship's name/info.
  • Added a "Huge Crews" built-in mod which increases the maximum crew in Career mode to 100,000 regardless of fame.
  • Miscellaneous updates to existing ships and stations.
  • Bugfix: Multiplayer desyncs caused by marking resources for collection or salvaging.
  • Bugfix: Rare 'KeyNotFoundException' crashes during gameplay.
  • Bugfix: Player ships could damage themselves (such as with spash damage from missiles) even when the combat difficulty was set to civilian.

