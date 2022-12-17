 Skip to content

Poker Master update for 17 December 2022

New Features

Build 10166705

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fix known issues
  2. Added the function of modifying the avatar frame
  3. Added a gift of hanging ornaments
  4. Add replacement card backs, tables and floors
  5. Optimize the greeters in the lobby, and more greeters
  6. Christmas limited-time gift packs and decorations

