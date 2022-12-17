- Fix known issues
- Added the function of modifying the avatar frame
- Added a gift of hanging ornaments
- Add replacement card backs, tables and floors
- Optimize the greeters in the lobby, and more greeters
- Christmas limited-time gift packs and decorations
Poker Master update for 17 December 2022
New Features
Patchnotes via Steam Community
