- The number of cards left now appears under the deck
- Challenge mode levels show the number of stars earned instead of score
- A number of improvements for keyboard users, including using the arrow keys to move between level select screens, using 1 to select the first level and then using arrow keys to move between levels.
Golf Solitaire Simple update for 17 December 2022
Update notes for December 17th, 2022
