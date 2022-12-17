 Skip to content

Golf Solitaire Simple update for 17 December 2022

Update notes for December 17th, 2022

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The number of cards left now appears under the deck
  • Challenge mode levels show the number of stars earned instead of score
  • A number of improvements for keyboard users, including using the arrow keys to move between level select screens, using 1 to select the first level and then using arrow keys to move between levels.

