 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Fishton: A Town to Remember update for 17 December 2022

Fishmas - Week 3

Share · View all patches · Build 10166576 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This weeks gifts are here!

Added npcs that dump thier unwanted parts around town

Found vehicle bodies are more likely to be rusty.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2142031
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link