Sailwind update for 16 December 2022

Update 0.20.2 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 10166356 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • fixed a bug where the tutorial hints would not show up
  • fixed a bug where the inventory UI would sometimes show up sideways while the game was loading
  • the Gold Rock dock collision should now be slightly more reliable

Sailwind Content Depot 1764531
