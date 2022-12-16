- fixed a bug where the tutorial hints would not show up
- fixed a bug where the inventory UI would sometimes show up sideways while the game was loading
- the Gold Rock dock collision should now be slightly more reliable
Sailwind update for 16 December 2022
Update 0.20.2 Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Sailwind Content Depot 1764531
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update