V0.12414 - Realistic Penetration (Experimental)

Hi all,
Try this out early on the experimental branch:
Additions
- Armour view now displays the true effective thickness of armour, taking angle into account. The previous effective thickness is displayed as line of sight thickness.
- You can now recess the cannon into its compartment, to sacrifice internal space and depression for cannon balance. This is an alternative to counterweights where you sacrifice mass.
Fixes
- Fixed returning to designer causing the wrong collision model to be used for part placement.
- Readded missing turret sound effects.
- Fuel tanks no longer spontaneously combust when bumping into objects.
- Stopped cannons with insufficiently strong laying drives from working anyway.
- Fixed inconsistencies with light toggling.
- Fixed laying drive design outputs not syncing when switching between cannons.
Changes
- The shell length slider now describes the propellant length of the shell, with the projectile length fixed to 3 calibers long. Old blueprints will have their propellant length values adjusted to be the same size, though the projectile length has to change size.
- Muzzle velocity, shell penetration and shell mass formulae made much more realistic with help from Page, one of the community experts.
Raises the penetration of cannons significantly, while simulating the rapid loss of penetration the steeper the angle. These are also necessary changes for the shell designer.
- Expanding the '+' dropdown under cannon design now increases precision of cannon output displays.
- Increased laying drive top speeds.
- Lowered shell drag.
- Reworked armour view sample display formatting.
- Hamish
Changed depots in experimental branch