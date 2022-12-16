Holyday here already. New mapsignal - Snowfall. The King is here.Balance changes

Global:
- The map is now decorated with holiday decorations.
- Added a new visual effect - a snowfall caused by the player, which can be used as a map signal in multiplayer.
- The "death of the king" defeat mode now uses the king instead of the scout.
- Firecracker and fireworks are now map signals on the map.
- In Survival Mode, the population limit is doubled.
- Changed lighting settings.
- Updated Xmas tree.
Map Editor
- Maps can be removed from your map list.
- For maps you can set used modifications. They can customize and change the rules of the game.
BALANCE
Stone Age:
- Slinger: Health reduced from 50 to 40
- Stonecutter: price increased from 130 to 180 materials.
- Maceman: training time increased from 14 to 15 seconds, price increased from 50/25 to 50/30, damage on structures decreased from 12 to 11
Early Europe:
- Spearmen: training time decreased from 22 to 19 seconds, price decreased from 75/25 to 70/20
- Archer: training time reduced from 25 to 21 seconds, price reduced from 100 to 90 food.
- Horseman: training time decreased from 50 to 40 seconds, price decreased from 150/25 to 140/20, damage (except building damage) increased from 6 to 7
- Battleboat: time between attacks reduced from 1.0 to 0.9 sec.
- Heavy Spearmen: training time decreased from 28 to 26 seconds, armor increased from 5.5 to 6.5 on average, price decreased from 75/75/10 to 70/70/10
- Swordsman: training time reduced from 35 to 32 seconds, price reduced from 75/0/50 to 70/0/40, armor increased from 3.0 to 4.15 on average, time between attacks reduced from 1.2 to 1.1.
- Axeman: training time decreased from 30 to 26 seconds, cost decreased from 80/40/20 to 70/40/20, time between attacks decreased from 2.3 to 2.0 seconds, damage on structures decreased from 19 to 18
Early Asia:
- Horseman: reservation time decreased from 65 to 55 sec., damage (except buildings damage) increased from 6 to 7
- Mounted archer: time between attacks reduced from 2.2 to 2.0 sec., arrow dispersion reduced from 15% to 12%
- Heavy archer: time between attacks reduced from 30 to 28 seconds, price reduced from 80/20 to 70/20, armor increased from 2.8 to 3.5 on average, arrow dispersion reduced from 10% to 9%
Western Europe:
- Trebuchet: projectile dispersion reduced from 15% to 14%
- Landsknecht: armor, on average, increased from 14.95 to 15.75, movement speed increased from 35 to 36
- Morgenstern: main damage reduced from 42 to 30, damage to structures reduced from 25 to 20, Time Between Attacks reduced from 4 to 2 seconds.
- Onager: maximal attack distance increased from 180 to 190, minimal attack distance increased from 100 to 120
- Grenadier: time between attacks reduced from 4 to 3 seconds, no longer melee attack.
- Dragoon: time between attacks decreased from 3.5 to 3.0 sec., projectile dispersion decreased from 18% to 15%.
- Bombardier: projectile dispersion decreased from 18% to 15%
- Crossbowman: time between attacks reduced from 3.0 to 2.7 sec., projectile dispersion reduced from 13% to 12%
- Mounted Crossbowman: time between attacks reduced from 5.0 to 3.2 sec., projectile dispersion reduced from 20% to 15%
- Cuirassier: damage(except structural damage) increased from 19 to 20, armor, on average, increased from 3.34 to 7.65
Eastern Europe:
- Squad: armor, on average, increased from 10.2 to 10.7
- Pernach: base damage reduced from 36 to 28, damage to structures reduced from 25 to 20, time between attacks reduced from 3.2 to 1.8 sec.
- Mounted Archer: damage increased from 11 to 12, arrow dispersion decreased from 16% to 14%, time between attacks decreased from 1.3 to 1.2 sec.
- Light Knight: armor, on average, increased from 5.5 to 7.65
- Halberdier: damage increased from 11 to 12, all hit targets take full damage (previously damage decreased to the sides of the affected area)
- Grenadier: time between attacks reduced from 4 to 3 seconds, no more melee attacks.
- Dragoon: time between attacks reduced from 3.5 to 3.0 sec., projectile dispersion reduced from 20% to 17%
- Cuirassier: damage (except structural damage) increased from 18 to 19, armor on average increased from 3.34 to 7.65
- Cossack: damage (except structural damage) increased from 10 to 11
- Crossbowman: time between attacks reduced from 3.0 to 2.7 sec., projectile dispersion reduced from 13% to 12%
- Mounted Crossbowman: time between attacks reduced from 5.0 to 3.2 sec., projectile dispersion reduced from 20% to 15%.
West Asia:
- Sarbaz: reservation time reduced from 18 to 16 seconds, maximum number of reserves increased from 3 to 4
- Oglan: reservation time reduced from 30 to 25 seconds, damage increased from 12 to 13, damage to structures increased from 6 to 7, time between hits reduced from 1.5 to 1.4 seconds, price reduced from 90/20 to 90/10
- Battle elephant: training time decreased from 70 to 60 sec., cost decreased from 400/100 to 350/80, time between attacks decreased from 3.0 to 2.8 sec.
- Elephant-archer: time between attacks reduced from 3.0 to 2.8 sec.
- Armored elephant: time between attacks reduced from 3.0 to 2.8 sec.
- Ram Elephant: time between attacks reduced from 3.0 to 2.8 sec.
- Elephant-rammer: training time decreased from 100 to 80 sec., time between attacks decreased from 3.0 to 2.8 sec., price decreased from 500/250/200 to 450/220/150
- Janissary: reservation time decreased from 25 to 22 seconds, price decreased from 70/50/20 to 60/30/10
- Bashibuzuk: reservation time decreased from 30 to 25 seconds, price decreased from 60/50/30 to 60/40/30
- Cannon: price reduced from 280 to 250 metal, production time reduced from 70 to 60 sec.
- Ballista: maximum range of attack increased from 180 to 190, projectile dispersion decreased from 10% to 9%
East Asia:
- Cho-ko-nu: time between attacks decreased from 4.0 to 3.5 seconds, projectile dispersion decreased from 12% to 11%.
- Ronin: damage increased from 10 to 11
- Mounted Archer: arrow dispersion decreased from 20% to 18%, cost decreased from 300 to 250 food.
- Springald: time between attacks reduced from 5.5 to 5.2 sec.
- Rocket cannon: missile dispersion reduced from 20% to 18%
- Warship: time between attacks reduced from 4.0 to 3.5 sec.
- Dragoon: time between attacks decreased from 3.5 to 3.0 sec., projectile dispersion decreased from 20% to 17%.
- Asigaru Jari: damage increased from 10 to 11
- Harquebusier: reservation time reduced from 27 to 23 seconds, price reduced from 80/60/20 to 70/60/20
- Mounted samurai: time to spare reduced from 70 to 50 seconds, price reduced from 250/0/100 to 250/0/80, damage increased from 15 to 16, time between attacks reduced from 1.5 to 1.4 seconds.
Abstract Country:
- Heavy tank: creation time reduced from 180 to 150 sec, price reduced from 500/600/1500 to 400/600/1300
- Squadron cannon: creation time reduced from 100 to 80 seconds, price reduced from 500/500/500 to 400/500/400
- Submachine gunner: time between attacks reduced from 3.0 to 2.7 sec.
- Ranger: time between attacks reduced from 3.5 to 3.4 sec.
- Cavalryman: training time reduced from 35 to 30 sec. and cost reduced from 200/50 to 180/50
- Tractor: extraction speed decreased from 9.5 to 9.0
- Motorcycle: the range of projectiles was reduced from 20% to 19%
- APC: projectile dispersion decreased from 18% to 17%, time between attacks decreased from 3.0 to 2.8 sec.
- Grenade launcher: damage increased from 120 to 130
- Mine: income period increased from 5.0 to 5.5 sec.
- Light Bomber: population requirement reduced from 3 to 2
- Light Fighter: population requirement reduced from 3 to 2
- Torpedo boat: torpedo damage increased from 550 to 600
- Fighter: population requirement reduced from 5 to 4
- Anti-Aircraft gun: damage increased from 60 to 65, projectile dispersion decreased from 18% to 17%
- Anti-Aircraft heavy gun: damage increased from 70 to 75, shells dispersion decreased from 15% to 14%
- Trench mortar: damage increased from 70 to 80
- Upgrade "Strengthened Mortars": additional damage increased from 50 to 60.
Great Britain:
- Marlboro Tank: creation time reduced from 160 to 140 seconds, price reduced from 500/1000/1500 to 400/1000/1300
- Rhombus Tank: creation time reduced from 130 to 115 sec.
- Anti-tank rifle: time between attacks increased from 8 to 9 sec.
India:
- Elephant-trench mortar: damage increased from 70 to 80
- Sikh: projectile dispersion reduced from 16% to 15%, bag size increased from 10 to 20 food.
- Wheeled tank: production time decreased from 120 to 90 sec, price decreased from 400/700/500 to 300/700/500
- Fury of Durga: tigers are created 5 at a time, when creating tigers you need to specify the point of attack.
- Tiger: damage increased from 11 to 12
Turkey:
- Improved mine: income period increased from 5.0 to 5.5 sec.
- Zamburak: training time reduced from 80 to 65 sec, price reduced from 400/400/50 to 350/300/50
- Mortar: missile dispersion reduced from 18% to 15%
Germany:
- Panther Tank: creation time reduced from 180 to 140 seconds, price reduced from 800/600/1500 to 700/500/1300
- Tank Maus: creation time reduced from 300 to 240 seconds, price reduced from 3000/2000/4000 to 2500/1800/3500
- Goliath Operator: creation time reduced from 120 to 110 seconds, price reduced from 1200/500/800 to 1000/500/700
- Goliath: price reduced from 0/200/300 to 0/150/260
Russia:
- T34: creation time reduced from 130 to 110 sec.
- IS2: creation time reduced from 180 to 140 sec, price reduced from 500/800/1500 to 500/800/1300
- Death Scythe: damage radius is reduced by 8%.
- Red Devil: training time decreased from 40 to 35 sec. and price decreased from 170/50 to 160/50
- Anti-Aircraft tachanka: training time reduced from 45 to 40 seconds, price reduced from 500/400/100 to 450/350/50
France:
- 2C: creation time reduced from 220 to 170 sec, price reduced from 800/500/1600 to 800/500/1400
- FCM F1: creation time reduced from 250 to 200 sec, price reduced from 1500/2000/2200 to 1300/1800/1900
- APC Saint Chamond: projectile dispersion reduced from 15% to 13%, time between attacks reduced from 2.5 to 2.3 sec.
- Dewoitine D520: population requirement reduced from 5 to 4.
China:
- Foreign Supply Center: health increased from 3,000 to 5,000
- Squadron cannon: reservation time reduced from 90 to 70 seconds, price reduced from 500/250/120 to 500/200/100
- Type R: reservation time reduced from 90 to 80 seconds.
- Type M: reservation time reduced from 140 to 120 sec, price reduced from 500/500/375 to 500/500/320
Japan:
- Yamato: creation time increased from 280 to 300 sec, price increased from 1200/4000/2200 to 1500/4000/2500
- Light trench mortar: damage increased from 70 to 80
Poland:
- Stone mine: income period increased from 5.0 to 5.5 sec.
- Amphibious Tank: creation time reduced from 130 to 110 sec, price reduced from 500/600/800 to 500/600/700
Hungary:
- Csaba: creation time increased from 70 to 90 sec, price increased from 300/800/500 to 400/800/500
- Zrinyi II: time between attacks reduced from 12 to 11 seconds, projectile dispersion reduced from 20% to 19%
- Zrinyi I: time between attacks reduced from 12 to 11 seconds, projectile dispersion reduced from 16% to 14%
- Nimrod: time between attacks reduced from 4.5 to 4.3 sec.
Changed files in this update