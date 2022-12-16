Version 2.2.3: New "Zap" Primary

Blackhole cursor primary now fires a fast-moving, high-damage, and high-piercing bolt of energy that bounces to nearby enemies after connecting with its first victim.
It has a relatively slow fire rate compared to other abilities but deals good area and knockback if you can line up shots and bounces.
The Blackhole cursor's gravity well also has increased pull on enemies, allowing you to better group them up for your shots!
Additionally, I fixed some bugs with bullet damage and weapon rarities.
Alongside adding the primary pierce upgrade to the shotgun added yesterday!
Changed files in this update