DeadPoly update for 16 December 2022

Patch 0.0.6D.1 Hotfixes

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed first person camera wonkyness on exiting crashed vehicle
  • Fixed possible issues causing you to be trapped in your vehicle forever
  • Fixed random interior spawns and random ground loot spawning inside your base
  • Changes to vehicle collision and animation swapping
  • Removed the stupid golf cart in front of the school that was colliding with itself
  • Fixed issue with lights not showing the correct state when logging in during an active multiplayer session or server

