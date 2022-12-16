Patch 0.0.6D.1 Hotfixes

- Fixed first person camera wonkyness on exiting crashed vehicle
- Fixed possible issues causing you to be trapped in your vehicle forever
- Fixed random interior spawns and random ground loot spawning inside your base
- Changes to vehicle collision and animation swapping
- Removed the stupid golf cart in front of the school that was colliding with itself
- Fixed issue with lights not showing the correct state when logging in during an active multiplayer session or server
