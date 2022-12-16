 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive update for 16 December 2022

1.38.5.0 (version 1539)

Share · View all patches · Build 10165983 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via CS:GO Blog

MAPS

Anubis

  • Fixed some spots where guns would fall through the world near canal
  • Fixed grenades falling through floor on A site fountain
  • Fixed surface properties on models to prevent bullet penetration
  • Adjusted grenade clips throughout map
  • Adjusted player clipping throughout map
  • Reduced size of trim at mid
  • Added collision to signs
  • Closed various pixel gaps
  • Minor optimizations

Ancient

  • Increased bomb radius to 650 from 500
  • Flattened out cubbies in red house top of mid
  • Pushed back CT spawn 256 units, delaying CTs ~1 sec
  • Compressed blocky things on B site, to create longer sightlines and more space to move around

Boyard

  • Fixed various clipping issues.
  • Fixed non-solid walls by T entrance.
  • Removed traffic cone on site.
  • Added bucket to heaven to block sight line.
  • May Contain Nuts.

Chalice

  • Included missing nav
  • Clipped exploits

Extra notes

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.

General

  • Updated localization files for Portuguese - Brazil, Bulgarian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, French, German, Greek, Hungarian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Spanish - Latin America, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese - Portugal, Romanian, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Spanish - Spain, Swedish, Traditional Chinese, Thai, Turkish, Ukrainian, and Vietnamese

Changed files in this update

Counter-Strike Global Offensive Beta Common Depot 731
  • Loading history…
Counter-Strike Global Offensive Beta Win Bin Depot 732
  • Loading history…
Counter-Strike Global Offensive Beta Mac Bin Depot 733
  • Loading history…
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Beta Linux Bin Depot 734
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link