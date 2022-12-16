1.38.5.0 (version 1539)

MAPS
Anubis
- Fixed some spots where guns would fall through the world near canal
- Fixed grenades falling through floor on A site fountain
- Fixed surface properties on models to prevent bullet penetration
- Adjusted grenade clips throughout map
- Adjusted player clipping throughout map
- Reduced size of trim at mid
- Added collision to signs
- Closed various pixel gaps
- Minor optimizations
Ancient
- Increased bomb radius to 650 from 500
- Flattened out cubbies in red house top of mid
- Pushed back CT spawn 256 units, delaying CTs ~1 sec
- Compressed blocky things on B site, to create longer sightlines and more space to move around
Boyard
- Fixed various clipping issues.
- Fixed non-solid walls by T entrance.
- Removed traffic cone on site.
- Added bucket to heaven to block sight line.
- May Contain Nuts.
Chalice
- Included missing nav
- Clipped exploits
Extra notes