VAIL 0.7.107 Patch Notes

With Christmas around the corner, we are continuing to push fixes and improvements based on the valuable feedback you are all providing us with. If you have any feedback or just want to chill, please Join us on Discord!

And remember all feedback is welcome, your input directly affects what we do next.

Blaidd added to armory

Several months ago a special little soul joined our team, and as part of this update he’s now in the game in the armory! Blaidd (our misbehaving studio cat) can now be found hanging out in the armory. If you need a reminder on his story and how he came into our lives, you can check it out here:



VORTEX team skins

One of the prizes for the MIAMI VAIL MAJOR lan tournament was custom in game skins for the first prize winner. As of this update we’ve added the MK418 VORTEX skin and in future updates we’ll be adding full character skins and a skin for the G17. These are only available to the players that won that tournament, but stay tuned for more tournaments coming next year.



Improved 1v1s

Based on community feedback, we’ve made huge improvements to all of the 1v1 maps to make them more fair and fun. Every 1v1 map was made bigger with more cover and spawns. There is a known issue with the spawning logic that will spawn you right next to your enemy occasionally. We are working on fixing this for the next update.

Reversed Khidi Changes

To make reversed Khidi more viable, we added more routes for the colonists to get into the museum and mall. There’s now a route from mid that leads you into the museum, and an alternative route from the skate park that leads to the side entrance of the mall.

Other Changes

• We made improvements to the firearm damage impulse to the player’s own character. So if you get shot or take damage from the grenade, the character will ragdoll in the direction of the force from the bullet or explosion.

• The rebranded Graviti vending machine in the armory has a new video advertisement playing.

• Reduced haptic intensity on controllers when shooting

• Improved grip poses on milk bottles

• Improved performance and stability of 1v1 and FFA game modes

• Improved magazine weights

Map Changes:

Este

• 1v1 - Crates are no longer floating near and in Garage

• 1v1 - Added new side room with new engagement, additional cover, and spawn points

• 1v1 - Adjusted collision on the garden walk

• 1v1 - Brightened up general lighting

• 1v1 - The crate is no longer clipping into the wall near the teddy bear

• 1v1 - Patched spots where players could wiggle between crates and get out of bounds

Khidi

• 1v1 - Fixed up concrete blocks that were floating around the map

• 1v1 - The water level is no longer rising over the dock

• 1v1 - Improved the reflections of the water around the map

• 1v1 - Adjusted the water kill volumes to kill a player at waist height

• 1v1 - Toned down the fog in the daytime lighting scenario

• Art Reversed - Updated the signage to reflect the new site positions

• 1v1 - Added more cover and spawn points

• Art Reversed - Added new rotation route through Mid to Museum

Maar:

• 1v1 - Adjusted the lava heat/refractions around the map

• 1v1 - Fixed ziplines not being the same height

• 1v1 - Added more spawn points and adjusted existing ones

• 1v1 - Lava no longer has collision

• 1v1 - Adjusted the collision on the turbines to interact more accurately with tacticals

• 1v1 - Adjusted floor collision to prevent Colonists from floating on the sides of the map

• 1v1 - Crate is no longer floating in Pocket

Suna

• Suna Night - Slight lighting increase to spotlights to improve the visibility of REYABS in the night lighting scenario

• ART - Patched remaining spots where players could throw the Artifact scanner and it becomes unobtainable

• 1v1 - Fixed ground collision being incorrect on the floor Adjusted ground collision to be more accurate

• 1v1 - Fixed up multiple floating props around the map

• 1v1 - Added more cover and adjusted and improved existing cover to be larger and taller

• 1v1 - Added elevation point over container units

• 1v1 - Patched spots where players could wiggle between barrels and get out of bounds

Volt:

• CTO - Removed front cover

• 1v1 - Added additional cover and spawns

• 1v1 - Removed visual gaps and seams in the structure in Mid

Miru:

• 1v1 - Removed visual seams in concrete walls

Armory

• 1v1 - Added more spawn points

Night lighting scenario - Brightened up the night lighting scenario

• 1v1- Extended the entire map and added more cover and spawn points

• 1v1 - Fixed the non-symmetrical cover where players could walk through on one side

Xero:

• Added more spawns to all game modes

• FFA - Fixed visual gap in the watchtower

Heaven

• Dusk lighting scenario no longer effects Heaven

Bug fixes

• Fixed - AK12 and AK303N mag slap made more consistent

• Fixed - Cannot mute any other users in FFA

• Fixed - Cannot hear players in 1v1

• Fixed - Players being put in incorrect voice channels

• Fixed - Ping count resets to 0 when over 256 ping

• Fixed - Milk bottle grip locations feel incorrect

• Fixed - Milk bottle doesn't break when thrown

• Fixed - Server changing from FFA to other game modes breaks teams

• Fixed - A portion in the upper chest is being considered a headshot by sound, but doing torso damage