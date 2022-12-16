- Added a new challenge: Super Div Gen Challenge. Endgame challenge, you can unlock it after having a 100k/100k/100k div gen. In this challenge you will need to build the Super Div Gen to level 1/1/1 * completions. Ater completing one you can build it outside the challenge after 15 minutes into a rebirth. At first the output efficiency is only 20% of a normal div gen compared to building time, which can be increased by 4% per completion, up to 100% at 20 completions. The advantage of this super div gen is no limitation on BB cap with very high build speed and clones and the offline progress.
- When doing GPCs, the god power from Black Hole upgrades now counts without rebirthing.
- Reduced the baal power cost for puny and strong food.
- The DNRC-Reward now also counts for infinity towers.
- Added a challenge points purchase that pandora does not decrease its bonus from hunger anymore if it reaches 0. It still resets on rebirth. Also added one for building speed, creating speed and increased the limit for dungeon drop boost and exp from 10% to 20%.
- D4s have now a 100% chance for one of the two events in the boss room. The key events get an extra 15% bonus to exp gained.
- You can now only buy d4 keys with pet stones if your total dungeon levels are > 5000 to not confuse newbies with it.
- Bugfixes: Oilburn, a crash, typos and small issues.
Idling to Rule the Gods update for 16 December 2022
Changes for Version 4.01.1365 (2022-12-16)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
