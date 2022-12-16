- fixed a bug with ordnance fire vs. just infantry looping or crashing.
- fixed size of StuH vehicle counter on the board.
- Map 90: fixed K8 to be Clear instead of HC Building.
- Map 93: fixed Light Woods to be in I2 instead of I7.
- I'll Take the Low Road: fixed typo with one of the unit group names.
Lock 'n Load Tactical Digital: Core Game update for 16 December 2022
16 Dec 22 Early Access Build
Patchnotes via Steam Community
