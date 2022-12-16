 Skip to content

Gatedelvers Playtest update for 16 December 2022

Quick Fixy Patch

  • Made tutorial more chatty.

  • Removed Crates from the Archives.

  • Adjusted Puppet animations.

  • Fixed throw prediction visuals not working properly in the Pocket. (Reported by Wunarg)

  • Curse Pools now spit out items they don't like (most consumables). (Reported by Wunarg)

  • Bosses should no longer continue certain attacks after receiving lethal damage. (Reported by Wunarg)

