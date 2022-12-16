-
Made tutorial more chatty.
-
Removed Crates from the Archives.
-
Adjusted Puppet animations.
-
Fixed throw prediction visuals not working properly in the Pocket. (Reported by Wunarg)
-
Curse Pools now spit out items they don't like (most consumables). (Reported by Wunarg)
-
Bosses should no longer continue certain attacks after receiving lethal damage. (Reported by Wunarg)
Gatedelvers Playtest update for 16 December 2022
Quick Fixy Patch
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update