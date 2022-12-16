 Skip to content

Pirates - Digital Strategy Game update for 16 December 2022

Patch 0.14

Share · View all patches · Build 10165491 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • fixed selected ship not showing in hud when mouse no longer hovering over enemy ship during an action
  • fixed HMS Defiance ability not being available
  • fixed hosts room settings showing wrong settings after opening new room or when previous host left
  • changed Precious ability to increase all chests containing one treasure to two when exploring an island
  • disabled game interactions while player disconnected
  • added placeholder artwork for unowned crew
  • added actions left display under end turn button
  • added sound play on turn start

Changed files in this update

Depot 1947991
