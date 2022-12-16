- fixed selected ship not showing in hud when mouse no longer hovering over enemy ship during an action
- fixed HMS Defiance ability not being available
- fixed hosts room settings showing wrong settings after opening new room or when previous host left
- changed Precious ability to increase all chests containing one treasure to two when exploring an island
- disabled game interactions while player disconnected
- added placeholder artwork for unowned crew
- added actions left display under end turn button
- added sound play on turn start
Pirates - Digital Strategy Game update for 16 December 2022
Patch 0.14
Patchnotes via Steam Community
