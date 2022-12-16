 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Video Horror Society update for 16 December 2022

HotFix 1.0.77441

Share · View all patches · Build 10165253 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Bug fixes for the Video Holiday Special update.

Video Holiday Special
  • Added an information screen to give players an overview of the event.
Bug Fixes
  • Fixed an issue where the movie task "Contributing to the decorating of a completed Communitree" would not be credited if a trinket or bauble was added after the tree was finished.
  • Fixed an issue where the movie task "Use any Prize from the Video Holiday Special event" would not progress.
  • Fixed an issue where the Community Event ornament count would not update after finishing a match.
  • Fixed an issue where a Banished monster could place ornaments on the Communitree.
  • Fixed an issue where the monster could be defeated in Monster Training by being hit by weapons from the teen AI.
  • Fixed an issue where the wake from a Cursed Sword would not disappear after the monster was struck by a weapon.
  • Fixed an issue where the Anomaly would not cancel Scouring after being struck by a weapon.
  • Fixed an issue where crafting progress was not being reset properly when changing which weapon you want to craft at a table after you had already made progress.
  • Fixed an issue where a player would be credited with energizing the Sacred Staff after crafting it.
  • Fixed an issue where the names of weapons was not displaying correctly at the AI Spawning table in Monster Training.
  • Added in a missing reward from the Greeblies movie.
  • Fixed the spacing of infromation on the Community Event info screen to not overlap with other game elements.
  • Fixed an issue where inverting controls on mouse would invert both horizontal and vertical when it was only supposed to be vertical.
  • Fixed an issue where Anomaly was missing its flavor text on the Character Select screen.
  • Fixed an issue where weapon skins equipped for the Infernal Eye would not change its appearance or sounds.
  • An echo of Reggie is no longer trapped in the Beyond.

Changed files in this update

VHS_WIN64_Depot Depot 611362
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link