HotFix 1.0.77441

Bug fixes for the Video Holiday Special update.
Video Holiday Special
- Added an information screen to give players an overview of the event.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where the movie task "Contributing to the decorating of a completed Communitree" would not be credited if a trinket or bauble was added after the tree was finished.
- Fixed an issue where the movie task "Use any Prize from the Video Holiday Special event" would not progress.
- Fixed an issue where the Community Event ornament count would not update after finishing a match.
- Fixed an issue where a Banished monster could place ornaments on the Communitree.
- Fixed an issue where the monster could be defeated in Monster Training by being hit by weapons from the teen AI.
- Fixed an issue where the wake from a Cursed Sword would not disappear after the monster was struck by a weapon.
- Fixed an issue where the Anomaly would not cancel Scouring after being struck by a weapon.
- Fixed an issue where crafting progress was not being reset properly when changing which weapon you want to craft at a table after you had already made progress.
- Fixed an issue where a player would be credited with energizing the Sacred Staff after crafting it.
- Fixed an issue where the names of weapons was not displaying correctly at the AI Spawning table in Monster Training.
- Added in a missing reward from the Greeblies movie.
- Fixed the spacing of infromation on the Community Event info screen to not overlap with other game elements.
- Fixed an issue where inverting controls on mouse would invert both horizontal and vertical when it was only supposed to be vertical.
- Fixed an issue where Anomaly was missing its flavor text on the Character Select screen.
- Fixed an issue where weapon skins equipped for the Infernal Eye would not change its appearance or sounds.
- An echo of Reggie is no longer trapped in the Beyond.
Changed files in this update