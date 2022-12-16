This hot-fix removes a crash - plain and simple! Sorry about the crash and thanks for reporting!
Best wishes//Mattias
Grim Nights 2 - Realms update for 16 December 2022
Patch 0.7.6.1 - Hot fix!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
