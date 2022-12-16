Playtest update 16.12.2022

- Scenery fixes near Zawiercie
- Fixed spurious trainset decouplings
- Domino panel buttons stay actuated now even if animation causes it to escape from the cursor
- Tweaks of colors on computer dispatcher screens aimed to make them more distingushable for those with red-green vision deficiency
- Dispatcher AI improvements
