SimRail - The Railway Simulator Playtest update for 16 December 2022

Playtest update 16.12.2022

Build 10165169

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Scenery fixes near Zawiercie
  • Fixed spurious trainset decouplings
  • Domino panel buttons stay actuated now even if animation causes it to escape from the cursor
  • Tweaks of colors on computer dispatcher screens aimed to make them more distingushable for those with red-green vision deficiency
  • Dispatcher AI improvements

