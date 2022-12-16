[0.62.5]
- Increased bat knockback amount from 400 to 550 for normal attack, and 700 to 800 for hold left click attack: this includes the up/Z height multiplier (experimental)
- Gluttony now actually deals heavy damage if landing directly on top of someone when transforming mid-air.
- Reduced gluttony jump stamina cost from 50 to 35: this will allow players to use the jump on landing knockback effect (experimental, might be too OP).
- Added an option to select the region to show when players find your lobby.
- Revamped Pride's Mirror Ability
- Fixes teleport point issues, so that it now accomodates for 15 players instead of 12
- Tips popup text not working for translations issue fixed.
- Other fixes & minor changes.
