0.8.33 has been released

Adjustments
- Reload time is now advanced even when the gun is on the back.
- Increased the BP consumption of sword evasion.
- Increased the BP recharge time of the sword.
- Added the ability to connect a back boost to a dash slash.
- Reduced the forward thrust of the dash slash in the air.
- Rank values are now displayed above the status in the lower left corner.
- Non-damaging projectiles such as torches and smoke grenades no longer go into slow motion when approaching.
Bug Fixes
- A bug that allowed left and right evasions to be performed in mid-air has been fixed.
- Fixed a bug that caused large jumps when jumping at the moment of switching weapons.
- Fixed a bug that caused the item UI focus to not disappear.
Changed files in this update