BrainAccelerator Playtest update for 16 December 2022

0.8.33 has been released

Adjustments

  • Reload time is now advanced even when the gun is on the back.
  • Increased the BP consumption of sword evasion.
  • Increased the BP recharge time of the sword.
  • Added the ability to connect a back boost to a dash slash.
  • Reduced the forward thrust of the dash slash in the air.
  • Rank values are now displayed above the status in the lower left corner.
  • Non-damaging projectiles such as torches and smoke grenades no longer go into slow motion when approaching.

Bug Fixes

  • A bug that allowed left and right evasions to be performed in mid-air has been fixed.
  • Fixed a bug that caused large jumps when jumping at the moment of switching weapons.
  • Fixed a bug that caused the item UI focus to not disappear.

