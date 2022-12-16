Xmas is coming to Banana Drama!
Enjoy the holiday season with Banana Drama and the following specials in the North Pole level:
- The monkeys got dressed up in warm santa outfits
- Freeze your opponents with ice flowers
- Get some boosts when fairies follow your monkeys
- Heal injured monkeys in a warm hot tub
Further updates:
- What?? Now you can create or join public lobbies! :o
- Monkeys collect ressources a little bit faster
- Monkeys move a little bit faster
- Gift destroys itself after some time - you better be fast!
- Volcano map design improvements
- Attack formation improvement
- Design improvements on 4:3 screens
- Performance improvements
- Design & Link changes
- Fixed: Monkeys could not be created with each bungalow click
- Double click disabled (temporarily)
