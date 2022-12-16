 Skip to content

Banana Drama update for 16 December 2022

Xmas is coming to Banana Drama!

Enjoy the holiday season with Banana Drama and the following specials in the North Pole level:

  • The monkeys got dressed up in warm santa outfits
  • Freeze your opponents with ice flowers
  • Get some boosts when fairies follow your monkeys
  • Heal injured monkeys in a warm hot tub

Further updates:

  • What?? Now you can create or join public lobbies! :o
  • Monkeys collect ressources a little bit faster
  • Monkeys move a little bit faster
  • Gift destroys itself after some time - you better be fast!
  • Volcano map design improvements
  • Attack formation improvement
  • Design improvements on 4:3 screens
  • Performance improvements
  • Design & Link changes
  • Fixed: Monkeys could not be created with each bungalow click
  • Double click disabled (temporarily)

