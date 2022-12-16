Dog / 1 year anniversary

CHANGELOGS
A dog named Léo can now be tamed, you should talk to Melanie at the Decoration Store !
Kinda cool
- Polish & Ukrainian language added
BUGS
- Control / Steering wheel settings wasn't saving when closing the escape menu
- Bullet Hell Death & Level up screen still showing after closing/opening the console
- Fertilizer pack not showing percentage left in
- Fries packager sound wasn't coming out at the right place
- Changed the weight of the Syrup Barrel (They were way to light)
- Translation problems
- Skipping the night bug and skip the whole day
Special message
_Hey! Santa Goat here,
Already 1 year since the release of Mon Bazou, it all started has a fun project with not much to do in it to grow way bigger along with that awesome community! Thanks everyone for playing my game. I consider myself very lucky to be able to develop my game full time since a couple of months already.
Now for the future, there is 2 big updates coming:
- First I want to make the OlTruck customizable similar to the Konig (But with less parts)
- Second it's the FWD project car named Prinz, it will start has a bare-bone project
Along with these updates I want to make the steering wheels works good (Especially Fanatec) and make the system more robust.
If you want more information you can check the Roadmap menu in-game.
I wish you all happy holidays
- Santa Goat_
Changed files in this update