Mon Bazou update for 16 December 2022

Dog / 1 year anniversary

1 year anniversary

Patchnotes via Steam Community

CHANGELOGS

A dog named Léo can now be tamed, you should talk to Melanie at the Decoration Store !

Kinda cool

  • Polish & Ukrainian language added

BUGS

  • Control / Steering wheel settings wasn't saving when closing the escape menu
  • Bullet Hell Death & Level up screen still showing after closing/opening the console
  • Fertilizer pack not showing percentage left in
  • Fries packager sound wasn't coming out at the right place
  • Changed the weight of the Syrup Barrel (They were way to light)
  • Translation problems
  • Skipping the night bug and skip the whole day
Special message


_Hey! Santa Goat here,

Already 1 year since the release of Mon Bazou, it all started has a fun project with not much to do in it to grow way bigger along with that awesome community! Thanks everyone for playing my game. I consider myself very lucky to be able to develop my game full time since a couple of months already.

Now for the future, there is 2 big updates coming:

  • First I want to make the OlTruck customizable similar to the Konig (But with less parts)
  • Second it's the FWD project car named Prinz, it will start has a bare-bone project

Along with these updates I want to make the steering wheels works good (Especially Fanatec) and make the system more robust.
If you want more information you can check the Roadmap menu in-game.

I wish you all happy holidays

  • Santa Goat_

