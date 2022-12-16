Dog / 1 year anniversary

CHANGELOGS

A dog named Léo can now be tamed, you should talk to Melanie at the Decoration Store !

Kinda cool

Polish & Ukrainian language added

BUGS

Control / Steering wheel settings wasn't saving when closing the escape menu

Bullet Hell Death & Level up screen still showing after closing/opening the console

Fertilizer pack not showing percentage left in

Fries packager sound wasn't coming out at the right place

Changed the weight of the Syrup Barrel (They were way to light)

Translation problems

Skipping the night bug and skip the whole day

Special message



_Hey! Santa Goat here,

Already 1 year since the release of Mon Bazou, it all started has a fun project with not much to do in it to grow way bigger along with that awesome community! Thanks everyone for playing my game. I consider myself very lucky to be able to develop my game full time since a couple of months already.

Now for the future, there is 2 big updates coming:

First I want to make the OlTruck customizable similar to the Konig (But with less parts)

Second it's the FWD project car named Prinz, it will start has a bare-bone project

Along with these updates I want to make the steering wheels works good (Especially Fanatec) and make the system more robust.

If you want more information you can check the Roadmap menu in-game.

I wish you all happy holidays