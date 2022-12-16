 Skip to content

Travellers Rest update for 16 December 2022

Patch 0.5.4.1

Patch 0.5.4.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Now, the quest to decorate the tree is given when you meet Ace.
  • We have fixed a bug that caused that the customers could overlap with the tables when giving them a mop hit.
  • We have fixed a bug that caused that the bar worker didn't attend some customers.
  • We have fixed a bug that caused a crash if a room was given to a customer when it was being cleaned.
  • We have fixed several graphical bugs in objects in the new zone.
  • We have fixed several graphical bugs in the snow detail.
  • We have fixed a loading bug that loaded several crops in the same position.

