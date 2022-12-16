 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Raifu Wars update for 16 December 2022

Update v1.12: Ice!

Share · View all patches · Build 10164389 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We're back with another update! Read on for what's new:

Ice!

New ice tiles are here! Take a risk by traversing the ice as it cracks under your feet; watch out for grenades, dynamite, and artillery!

New Cards

14 new cards are now available!

And now you can share decks with a simple code, just copy to your clipboard and import!

Updated Editor

The updated editor now allows you to place objects as overlays on top of tiles; finally you can put sandbags on lava! Additionally you can use the new delete tool to remove overlays, and save 3 different tiles/objects in your quick slots.

More Achievements

Dozens of new achievements have been added for Steam and the mobile versions!

Misc

  • Award coins on completion of online match
  • Add new hats
  • New tutorial map
  • New card art for many existing cards
  • Reworked AI for CPU players

Bug Fixes

  • Prevent loading screen from missing a texture set
  • Fix online turns hanging on KO from Lava or Mine
  • Fix chat strings from being cut off
  • Fix showing non-existent spectators
  • Fix issues with CPU players causing game sync errors

What's Next

We will be bringing new maps and cross-platform online services in a coming patch for 1.12. Stay tuned!

Priorities for future updates...
  • UI/UX improvements (menu navigation, ingame stats and effects, combat)
  • CPU AI improvements and difficulty levels
  • New gamemodes and custom game lengths
  • Support for 2-6 players, 1v1 mode
  • Card caches

Changed files in this update

Raifu Wars Windows Depot 1116112
  • Loading history…
Raifu Wars Mac Depot 1116113
  • Loading history…
Raifu Wars Linux Depot 1116114
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link