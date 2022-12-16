Update v1.12: Ice!

We're back with another update! Read on for what's new:

Ice!

New ice tiles are here! Take a risk by traversing the ice as it cracks under your feet; watch out for grenades, dynamite, and artillery!



New Cards

14 new cards are now available!



And now you can share decks with a simple code, just copy to your clipboard and import!



The updated editor now allows you to place objects as overlays on top of tiles; finally you can put sandbags on lava! Additionally you can use the new delete tool to remove overlays, and save 3 different tiles/objects in your quick slots.



More Achievements

Dozens of new achievements have been added for Steam and the mobile versions!

Misc

Award coins on completion of online match

Add new hats

New tutorial map

New card art for many existing cards

Reworked AI for CPU players

Bug Fixes

Prevent loading screen from missing a texture set

Fix online turns hanging on KO from Lava or Mine

Fix chat strings from being cut off

Fix showing non-existent spectators

Fix issues with CPU players causing game sync errors

What's Next

We will be bringing new maps and cross-platform online services in a coming patch for 1.12. Stay tuned!