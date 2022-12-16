Update v1.12: Ice!

We're back with another update! Read on for what's new:
Ice!
New ice tiles are here! Take a risk by traversing the ice as it cracks under your feet; watch out for grenades, dynamite, and artillery!
New Cards
14 new cards are now available!
And now you can share decks with a simple code, just copy to your clipboard and import!
Updated Editor
The updated editor now allows you to place objects as overlays on top of tiles; finally you can put sandbags on lava! Additionally you can use the new delete tool to remove overlays, and save 3 different tiles/objects in your quick slots.
More Achievements
Dozens of new achievements have been added for Steam and the mobile versions!
Misc
- Award coins on completion of online match
- Add new hats
- New tutorial map
- New card art for many existing cards
- Reworked AI for CPU players
Bug Fixes
- Prevent loading screen from missing a texture set
- Fix online turns hanging on KO from Lava or Mine
- Fix chat strings from being cut off
- Fix showing non-existent spectators
- Fix issues with CPU players causing game sync errors
What's Next
We will be bringing new maps and cross-platform online services in a coming patch for 1.12. Stay tuned!
Priorities for future updates...
- UI/UX improvements (menu navigation, ingame stats and effects, combat)
- CPU AI improvements and difficulty levels
- New gamemodes and custom game lengths
- Support for 2-6 players, 1v1 mode
- Card caches
Changed files in this update