- Added door keys for mapmaker.
- Added snow on main menu.
- Updated some strings.
- Tweaked the difficulty on Behead The Undead, Fight Off The Living Dead and Time Gentlemen.
- Tweaked mapmaker preview camera angles.
- Fixed more navmesh issues in mapmaker.
TimeShifters update for 16 December 2022
Door Keys!
