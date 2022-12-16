 Skip to content

TimeShifters update for 16 December 2022

Door Keys!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added door keys for mapmaker.
  • Added snow on main menu.
  • Updated some strings.
  • Tweaked the difficulty on Behead The Undead, Fight Off The Living Dead and Time Gentlemen.
  • Tweaked mapmaker preview camera angles.
  • Fixed more navmesh issues in mapmaker.

