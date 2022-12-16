Build list, DirectX12 and 11 options, Navigation improvements and much more. Version 0.5.07
- Added build list to show all current constructions ordered by priority.
- Added DirectX 12 and 11 options when opening the game. This is needed for the future addition of Nanite, as it can only be used with DirectX12.
Will say too hilly when trying to construct on hills or mountains.
Added extra collision to the tannery, making it much easier to click.
All building navigation has been redone to be separate from its construction bounds. There should now be better movement around buildings and where paths can be placed.
All build locations have been updated.
Improved pasture animal search system.
Improved child house reassignment.
Adjusted firewood usage to be slightly less.
River volume has been tied to game volume.
Adjusted bakery plot area.
Improved Trello button clicking.
Fixed house upgrade name not updating.
Fixed trees disappearing and appearing.
Fixed multiple people going to chop the same tree.
Fixed translation issue with building controls.
Fixed house type 2 navigation issues.
Fixed church build locations.
Fixed firewood builder position issue.
Fixed animal movement in pastures.
Fixed brewery roof shine.
Fixed orchard pear visual for when pears have been picked from the tree.
Fixed cheesemonger floor issue.
Fixed villagers getting stuck at the market at night when too poor to purchase food.
Fixed a variable issue with the bowyer being stuck at 1.
Fixed issue with bowyer jumping in and out of their job.
Fixed delay on amount of bows ordered when opening hud.
Fixed issue with some buttons being triggered by the keyboard.
