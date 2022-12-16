 Skip to content

Bastide update for 16 December 2022

Build list, DirectX12 and 11 options, Navigation improvements and much more.

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added build list to show all current constructions ordered by priority.

  • Added DirectX 12 and 11 options when opening the game. This is needed for the future addition of Nanite, as it can only be used with DirectX12.

  • Will say too hilly when trying to construct on hills or mountains.

  • Added extra collision to the tannery, making it much easier to click.

  • All building navigation has been redone to be separate from its construction bounds. There should now be better movement around buildings and where paths can be placed.

  • All build locations have been updated.

  • Improved pasture animal search system.

  • Improved child house reassignment.

  • Adjusted firewood usage to be slightly less.

  • River volume has been tied to game volume.

  • Adjusted bakery plot area.

  • Improved Trello button clicking.

  • Fixed house upgrade name not updating.

  • Fixed trees disappearing and appearing.

  • Fixed multiple people going to chop the same tree.

  • Fixed translation issue with building controls.

  • Fixed house type 2 navigation issues.

  • Fixed church build locations.

  • Fixed firewood builder position issue.

  • Fixed animal movement in pastures.

  • Fixed brewery roof shine.

  • Fixed orchard pear visual for when pears have been picked from the tree.

  • Fixed cheesemonger floor issue.

  • Fixed villagers getting stuck at the market at night when too poor to purchase food.

  • Fixed a variable issue with the bowyer being stuck at 1.

  • Fixed issue with bowyer jumping in and out of their job.

  • Fixed delay on amount of bows ordered when opening hud.

  • Fixed issue with some buttons being triggered by the keyboard.

