TFM Weekly Update 📜 Version 0.5.10

Share · View all patches · Build 10164046 · Last edited 16 December 2022 – 16:52:06 UTC by Wendy

Offsprings of the first men, once again, welcome back to another #FeatureFriday! ːreexcitedː

Two of the most often requested improvements are included in today's update: path point accumulation and controlling character jobs by turning a passion on and off.

Changelog

Total number of additions implemented this week: 38 ːhappyhfː

Changes made in response to community input and assistance is 57% and marked with ːhappyheartː

ːhappyhfː [Caution!] The game save version has been updated.

To play previous versions, you must opt into Steam's Beta branch. Here’s how to do it:

Open your Steam library Right-click on TFM: The First Men Select Properties Go to the BETAS tab Choose your desired version from the drop-down list Wait for the game to update the files Launch the game

Repeat the steps above, but choose "None" from the drop-down list in step 5 to revert to the standard version.

ːhappyheartː [Feature] By simply turning the associated passion on and off, the player can select which activity each character can engage in using the characters panel.

ːhappyheartː [Feature] Instead of a constant of 100, path points are now determined by a formula. With more playtesting and balance in the following days, this feature will address the issue where characters in their late adulthood expected the player to frequently choose paths.

ːhappyhfː [Content] New Alerts: Rocksplitter needs pickaxe, Claydigger needs shovel, Woodcutter needs hatchet, Gatherer needs sickle, Fisher needs rod, Character with passion is idle.

ːhappyheartː [Content] Reintroduced the old "Bier" for all faith clerics. They can Craft a Bier, carry the dead settler there, have people pray for the deceased, and collect the body to craft a "Settler's Grave" for it.

ːhappyheartː [Balance] Following items are now automated crafts since we can now toggle passion activities: Water, Timber, Stone Block, and Brick.

ːhappyheartː [Balance] The following constructions are now required for Copper Miner to unlock (before any construction in the settlement would do so): Brickmolding Pit, Carpentry Workshop, and Stonemason’s Workshop.

ːhappyheartː [Balance] Increased all Sheet craft stacks to 2 from 1.

ːhappyheartː [Balance] Increased Cotton Sheets' cost to 3 Cotton from 2.

ːhappyheartː [Balance] Increased Funny Material's craft stack to 2 from 1.

ːhappyhfː [Balance] Wraith mobs from Arcadia's "Caverns of Trial" now respawn every Sun.

ːhappyhfː [Balance] Reduced Animal Feeding time significantly.

ːhappyheartː [Balance] Water is now a Resource instead of a Need. It no longer removes the Fatal Body.

ːhappyheartː [Balance] Bonfire now costs Firewood.

ːhappyheartː [Balance] Reduced Firewood craft stack to 1 and made its cost 6 Tree Trunks.

ːhappyhfː [Balance] Construction cost overhaul; increased all construction resource costs by at least 75%.

ːhappyhfː [Balance] Lindaris' portal spawn characters now each drop 3 random resources on death

ːhappyheartː [Balance] Removed the Collector passion from the game and everything that relates and hints to it. Woodcutter, Rocksplitter, Claydigger, and all Miner traits are now Passion instead of an archetype.

ːhappyhfː [Balance] Added two additional starting Gathering Fruits to all maps.

ːhappyhfː [Balance] Reduced "low need" alert threshold to 5 from 10.

ːhappyhfː [Balance] Warcrafter archetypes (axecrafter, swordcrafter, and so on) are now perks.

ːhappyheartː [Balance] Entertainers now automatically craft Funny Materials after testing new jokes on the platform; it is no longer a manual craft.

ːhappyhfː [UI/UX] More tooltip improvements to display additional trait triggers.

ːhappyheartː [UI/UX] Characters panel now displays characters' age, faith, and element traits.

ːhappyheartː [UI/UX] Visual enhancements to the character panel. The background of trait slots now has an empty icon.

ːhappyheartː [UI/UX] Craft panels now provide a search-by-name option.

ːhappyheartː [UI/UX] Main menu items were made resizable for future UI scaling.

ːhappyheartː [UI/UX] Colorized alert keywords associated with the five primary stats.

ːhappyheartː [UI/UX] Everything in the crafts panel is displayed along with a count of how many of each object the player settlement owns.

ːhappyhfː [UI/UX] A new notification alert is displayed when the player settlement cannot afford a crafting attempt.

ːhappyhfː [Bugfix] Fixed an issue where an already displayed craft path was displayed as new after loading a save file.

ːhappyhfː [Bugfix] Bathing activity prefabs were given additional control to prevent water particle fx from spawning in the incorrect location.

ːhappyheartː [Bugfix] Merged Nursery for Nursemaids and Caretakers (no longer 2 Nurseries in Crafts)

ːhappyheartː [Bugfix] Fixed an issue where the character panel displays the wrong trait icons.

ːhappyhfː [Bugfix] Fixed an issue where alert prerequisites are only checked once.

ːhappyheartː [Bugfix] An obsolete weight modifier that prevented Gatherers from gathering Plainshroom if the character possessed Watercarrier has been removed.

ːhappyhfː [Bugfix] Saving and loading are now working correctly for characters with disabled traits.

ːhappyhfː [Bugfix] Stepping Rock now has a display name, and its tooltip reveals it correctly.

ːhappyhfː [Internal] Characters can now acquire effect outputs by right-clicking on constructions. This will be used to test a new system where characters can choose their jobs by right-clicking on specific constructions.

We will continue working on enhancing the onboarding phases of TFM next week.

Wishing you all a great weekend. See you next Friday!