 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Psihanul update for 16 December 2022

Release of the new version 0.9v!

Share · View all patches · Build 10164028 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Full list of changes:

  • game crashes bug fixed
  • added pickup items + added sound effects
  • added death screen
  • added scory board online
  • added color gradient for scory board
  • added infinity mode
  • added enemy spawner
  • added audio effects npc
  • added peaceful AI mode
  • AI ready to play + added configuration for change options all NPCs
  • now AI works true
  • fixed small bug with npc look direction
  • fixed bug with character collider High
  • added game disaghn
  • added kamikaze + added much scripts for AI
  • small refactoring folders
  • added animations for npc
  • added new characters
  • fixed weapon bugs + aaddeeelevator spawn manager for enemy
  • added animation + audio effects for elevator
  • npc death ready
  • script changes for NPCs
  • changed score system
  • weapons fixed bugs with shoot + removed wepon awp
  • added game options + fixed bugs with shooting
  • changed some textures to png
  • added level + full ready to play in level gameplay

Changed files in this update

Hephaestus Content Depot 1152001
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link