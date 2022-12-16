Release of the new version 0.9v!

Full list of changes:
- game crashes bug fixed
- added pickup items + added sound effects
- added death screen
- added scory board online
- added color gradient for scory board
- added infinity mode
- added enemy spawner
- added audio effects npc
- added peaceful AI mode
- AI ready to play + added configuration for change options all NPCs
- now AI works true
- fixed small bug with npc look direction
- fixed bug with character collider High
- added game disaghn
- added kamikaze + added much scripts for AI
- small refactoring folders
- added animations for npc
- added new characters
- fixed weapon bugs + aaddeeelevator spawn manager for enemy
- added animation + audio effects for elevator
- npc death ready
- script changes for NPCs
- changed score system
- weapons fixed bugs with shoot + removed wepon awp
- added game options + fixed bugs with shooting
- changed some textures to png
- added level + full ready to play in level gameplay
Changed files in this update