Munchkin Patch 1.0.2

Time is on your side! Today’s Munchkin patch gives players control over the pace of their game, and introduces French and Spanish localization support.

Additions

An option to disable timers has been added so players can play a game with no time pressure! Well, almost no time pressure. Don't log off to go make a sandwich like a jerk. We will replace you with a robot, don't test us.

Leaderboards now display info on how points are scored

Improved visual communication when a help offer has been declined

Localization

French and Spanish now supported Vive le Munchkin!

Bugs

Matches now properly resume when a cleric rejoins a game before kicking open the door.

The Card Shark achievement will now be awarded at the correct number of wins

Improved Flight Spell prompt messaging

Rules Fixes

Helper now removed when Gazebo enters combat via Wandering Monster

Truly Obnoxious Curse can now discard items that provide no strength if a player has no higher strength items available

Flight Spell no longer allows player to discard more than 3 cards for it’s effect

Monsters removed by Illusion now have negative effects removed (such as -4 strength to Elves)

