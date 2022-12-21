Patch notes for version 0.15.14

Balancing:
- Zombies can take way more hits now, health range times ten to make room for more towers and new damage balancing. Goal is that players need to build more towers early on and it gets a bit harder to freeze lots of Zombies or complete waves.
- Humbie Level 1 and Level 2 can now use defenses, Level 1 humbie dealing only 75% damage
- Threat value more mission duration and lab size dependent, especially in normal and hard mission. Will be way harder to reach day 50, 60 and beyond. Worker population have a fix threat gain value per worker. Every 10 days threat levels spike even more.
- Easy and very easy mission threat grows way slower to give room for slower play style.
- You can play the sandbox mission now to have a relaxed ZCL experience where the zombie damage does not really grow much and the threat value neither.
- FASTER GAME SPEEDS, can be set up to 3x instead of previously 2x
- Workers move ~30% faster, goal was to change game pacing especially for the early phase, overall you should be able to progress quicker.
- Missing production buildings like grill and meat growers now also have the storage tags, their input and output storage will be accounted for by nearby producers. In other words, produced meat would directly go to the grill and not the main storage first.
- Science room machines moved to science tech-tree category
- Added a T1 fridge that produces ice packs very slowly for electricity as an alternate ice pack production to play around with.
- Bellow Breezer produces little more ice packs per hour
- Feeding pile 1 and 2 have more capacity for meat, stacks may look a bit nicer now. (Please report if this creates savegame problems)
- Default auto repair threshold increased from 70% to 90%, important for new players that do not now of this feature, you can change this value however you like.
- Repair cost even further reduced from 25% to 15% that players with large destruction have a better chance to recover.
- Sleeping Pod T3 a bit better, minor value tweaks
- Treatment training requirement for humbie levels unified to three. Humbie Level 3 only needs to train three times instead of five, greatly reduced the time until he is ready for treatment.
Ui/ Feature:
- Nicer storage amount ui in info boxes, sliders for refill/ take out thresholds more visible
- Improved look of resource icons
- Easier savegame deletion in save screen
- Worked on final CrowdIn integration (see localization channels)
Bugs:
- Queued need jobs fix where workers sometimes would not abort jobs for needs (Mainly wood cutting)
- Humbies at feeding piles would cancel before finish eating leading too satisfiying less then 30% and making it difficult to produce enough meat for humbies especially when there is already none and their needs are vey low.
- Worldmap even reward sunflowers bug fixed, can now be researched after unlocked
Sound:
- Fixed sound bugs, many tweaks and new sound effects
Known Issues:
- Game speed tooltip still shows slower speeds, but it is actually 3x speed on highest now believe me!
- Grilled meat on feeding piles looks bigger then raw meat on other feeding piles (What really matters)
