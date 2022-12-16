UPDATE 1.2.4

1.2.4
- Fixed possible softlock if defeating the rats (first fight in Chapter 1) while on top of the building.
- Fixed crash if falling from the highway at the start of Chapter 4. (regression)
- Fixed Chapter 6 reactivating the electrical shield did not kill Tribots during the cutscene. (regression)
- Fixed two gameover types in the list which were not actually registered.
- Fixed minor issue: collision effect when hitting the Chief in one of the latest scenes.
- Fixed: Button prompt for picking up an item is now only displayed if fight mode is active.
- Fixed: Giving Pred toy to Graff and getting it wet would make Brok speak instead.
- Updated offline stats for summary.
(Rvs 17424)
Changed files in this update