D20 Dungeons update for 16 December 2022

Release v1.41.5

Share · View all patches · Build 10163679 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Hooked up Half-Orc Ferocity.
  • Hooked the fighting on for Diehard.
  • Added a Magic Shop where you can configure and buy magic Armor, Shields and Weapons.
  • Fixed allowing double move while Staggered.
  • Fixed money not updating at vendor when changing characters.

