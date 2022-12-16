- Hooked up Half-Orc Ferocity.
- Hooked the fighting on for Diehard.
- Added a Magic Shop where you can configure and buy magic Armor, Shields and Weapons.
- Fixed allowing double move while Staggered.
- Fixed money not updating at vendor when changing characters.
D20 Dungeons update for 16 December 2022
Release v1.41.5
