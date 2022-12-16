SGS MAJOR UPDATE 2022 - KOREAN WAR

The game already has all the elements of the current major update. In addition we have specifically here:
FIXES
- Fixed a bug that allowed Chinese entry only for Human player (not for AI)
- Fixed an issue where the ROKA upgrade would create duplicate units.
- Fixed errors on some south Korean units (wrong icons, absence of transportation cost)
IMPROVEMENTS
- Added the UN Colombian battalion to the OOB (arrives in June 1951)
- Increase AI chance to draw the Volunteer Army card
Changed files in this update