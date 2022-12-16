 Skip to content

SGS Korean War update for 16 December 2022

SGS MAJOR UPDATE 2022 - KOREAN WAR

The game already has all the elements of the current major update. In addition we have specifically here:

FIXES

  • Fixed a bug that allowed Chinese entry only for Human player (not for AI)
  • Fixed an issue where the ROKA upgrade would create duplicate units.
  • Fixed errors on some south Korean units (wrong icons, absence of transportation cost)

IMPROVEMENTS

  • Added the UN Colombian battalion to the OOB (arrives in June 1951)
  • Increase AI chance to draw the Volunteer Army card

